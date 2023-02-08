Poorer Districts Win Challenge To PA Public School Funding

HARRISBURG (AP) – A judge says PA’s funding of public education falls woefully short and violates students’ constitutional rights. The decision sides with poorer districts that are seeking billions of dollars in additional annual support. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer says that the state has not fulfilled its constitutional obligations to the poorest public schools. She says that violates those students’ rights to what she said should be a “comprehensive, effective, and contemporary” system. Lawyers for the districts and others who sued are hailing the decision as a historic victory for students. The ruling did not direct the Legislature on how much state aid to distribute or how. It will be left it to the governor, lawmakers, and school districts that sued to come up with a plan to address the constitutional violations. You can read the complete ruling by clicking on Judge Jubilirer’s photo below.

