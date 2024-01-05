Poor PA Schools Ready To Go Back To Court

HARRISBURG (AP) – Poor schools that won a landmark school funding court case in PA last year are prepared to go back to court if the state Legislature and governor don’t adequately address shortfalls in the coming months. Lawyers for the schools and advocates called for an extra $2 billion to public education funds in this budget. That would be followed by $1 billion a year for each of the next four years to address shortfalls by the 2029-30 school year. It comes as two critical junctures are approaching: a new report recommending how to distribute state aid to schools and Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro’s second budget proposal, due in February.