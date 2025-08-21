Pool Suspects Sought In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are asking the public for help in identifying a group of suspects who entered the Reamstown Pool after hours and damaged pool equipment. The unknown group of males twice broke into the pool in the first block of Ream Road in East Cocalico Township, first around 11 p.m. on June 22, and again shortly after 11 p.m. on July 6. Security cameras captured the group forcing their way through a secure fence and then entering the pool. During the second break-in, the suspects caused more than $300 in damage to pool equipment. A picture of the suspects can be seen below. Anyone recognizing the suspects is asked to contact East Cocalico Township Police at 717-336-1725. Tips can also be submitted through their Crimewatch page. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Information which leads to an arrest and conviction could result in a reward through Crime Stoppers.