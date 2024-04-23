Polls Open In Important PA Primary Election

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvanians have until 8 p.m. today to make sure they cast their ballots in today’s primary election. Voters will cement the lineup for a high-stakes U.S. Senate race between Democrat Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick. Today’s contest will help decide U.S. Senate control next year. Casey, seeking a fourth term, is a stalwart of PA’s Democrat Party. McCormick is a two-time Senate challenger and a former hedge fund CEO who lost narrowly in 2022’s seven-way GOP primary. McCormick’s candidacy is shaping up as the strongest challenge to Casey in his three reelection bids. They’ll share a ticket with candidates for president in the premier battleground state. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to win their nominations easily in today’s primary.