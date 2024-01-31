Poll Workers Sought For 2024 PA Elections

HARRISBURG – Eligible Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to sign up to serve as poll workers for the April 23 primary election and Nov. 5 general election. Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt says our elections would not be possible if not for the roughly 45,000 poll workers across more than 9,000 voting locations in the Commonwealth helping their friends and neighbors exercise their right to vote. PA’s poll workers must be registered voters, which means they must meet voter registration eligibility criteria. The state also allows 17-year-old high school juniors and seniors to serve as poll workers if they obtain permission from their school principal and their parent or guardian. Registered PA voters interested in becoming a poll worker can get more information by clicking on the picture below.