Poll Workers Need For The Keystone State

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of State is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to sign up to serve as poll workers for the upcoming Nov. 7 election. Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt says PA elections could not happen without poll workers, and it takes about 45,000 of them to staff more than 9,000 voting locations across the Commonwealth. Poll workers play a vital role in helping protect Pennsylvanians’ right to vote, improve the efficiency and transparency of elections, and ensure every eligible ballot is counted. PA‘s poll workers must be a registered voter, which means they must meet voter registration eligibility criteria. The benefits of being a poll worker include being paid for trainings and for Election Day work, learning about elections in PA, gaining valuable work experience, and helping your community. Persons can complete a poll worker interest form by clicking on the picture below.