Poll Watcher Legislation Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation that would ensure poll watchers can properly safeguard the integrity of PA’s election process. Senate Bill 573 would allow all registered PA voters to be eligible to be a poll watcher. The bill also ensures poll watchers can clearly observe the pre-canvassing and counting of all ballots. This includes having clear line of sight to observe the process within six feet or less. Under the bill, candidates from all political parties could also increase the number of eligible poll watchers at a precinct from two to three watchers. In addition, it would stiffen penalties against any election official who blocks, impedes, or otherwise intimidates a poll watcher while performing their official duties on Election Day. The measure, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties, now moves to the state House for consideration.