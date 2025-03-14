Police Seek Public’s Help In Lancaster Accident

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in connection with a harassment incident following a vehicle accident. Pictures of the suspects can be seen below. On March 12 around 2 p.m., a male suspect riding a black motorcycle, wearing a black shirt with a white logo and a black helmet, was involved in a vehicle accident in the area of Prince and King Streets. After the accident, he punched the driver, then followed the victim throughout the city and eventually to their home, damaging the victim’s vehicle. The other individuals pictured on bikes and the unicycle are also connected to the incident. If anyone has information on the individuals or regarding the incident, please contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.