Police Seek Penn Square Vandals

LANCASTER – The public’s help is being sought by authorities in identifying two suspects who vandalized Penn Square in Lancaster on May 11 during a public demonstration. They were part of a group that dipped their hands in red paint and left red hand prints all over the brick, lamp posts, fountain, monument, and curbs. Pictures of the suspects were released and can be seen below. If anyone has any information about the individuals, please contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.