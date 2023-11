Police Seek Missing Man

LANCASTER – Lancaster County authorities are searching for a missing person in the area of Smyrna Road in Salisbury Township. Troopers are looking foir 73-year-old Thomas Stephan who was entered as a missing person on November 5. He was last seen wearing tan pants and a jacket. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked contact 911 or PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.