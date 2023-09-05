Police Seek Lancaster Credit Union Fraudster

LANCASTER –Lancaster County authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who used stolen bank account information in an attempt to obtain $3,000 from an unsuspecting victim. The woman entered the Lanco Federal Credit Union at 395 West Roseville Road in Lancaster on Thursday, August 24th around noon. A bank teller was able to prevent the fraud from occurring. Police have released a picture of the woman and her vehicle: a black Chevy Suburban with PA registration MBE-4082. You can see a picture of the suspect and vehicle below. Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.