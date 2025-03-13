Police Seek Lancaster County Shooting Suspect

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting. On January 10, 2025 at 8:55 p.m., a shooting occurred at the Getty Mart located at 1100 Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township. Three vehicles entered the parking lot for a drug transaction. During the transaction, one of the suspects involved attempted to rob another suspect. A scuffle between the two suspects ensued. Shortly thereafter, three of the suspects began to shoot at each other. During the shooting, a 20-year-old female was struck while she sat in her vehicle. One of the shooters was identified as 23-year-old Noel Robles. Lancaster Township Police are actively seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Robles, for whom an arrest warrant has been issued. If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please contact Lancaster Township Police at 717-664-1180.