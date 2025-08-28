Police Seek Identification Of Biking Vandals

RED LION – Police in York County are seeking the identities of three individuals who damaged tennis courts at Red Lion High School on Friday, August 22 around 3:35 p.m. They caused damage to the newly refinished tennis court surfaces with their electric vehicles. Police have released photos of the individuals which can be seen below. Anyone with information on the identities of the three are asked to contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259 or you can leave a tip on their Crimewatch page.