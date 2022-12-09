Police Seek Help In Identifying Thief

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman who entered the Majik Rent to Own store at 1643 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster on December 8 around 11:30 a.m.inquiring about furniture. The woman then concealed numerous electronic items in a bag before walking out with over $3,900 in merchandise. Surveillance photos of the woman were released. She is a black female wearing a “Champion” brand sweatshirt with a unique backpack. If you recognize the woman, contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.