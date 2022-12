Police Seek Help In Finding Missing Juvenile

YORK – York Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. Kiaraliz Quesenberry was last seen in the area of E. King and S. Sherman Streets in York. Police released photos of Quesenberry which can be seen below. Her last seen clothing description was what she was wearing in the surveillance photo of her on the steps. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. Tips can be made anonymously.