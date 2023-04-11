Police Seek Driver In Lebanon County Hit/Run

PALMYRA –Police in Lebanon County are investigating a hit & run accident and seeking information regarding the vehicle’s driver. On April 10 around 4:35 p.m., an accident occurred at the intersection of East Main Street and Forge Road in Palmyra. A juvenile male on a scooter was crossing Main Street from the south side to the north when he was struck by a white colored SUV. The juvenile sustained minor injuries and told the SUV driver that he was all right. The driver, after speaking with the juvenile, left the scene. The incident was later reported to Palmyra Borough Police by the parents of the juvenile. The SUV driver was reported to be a white female, about 60-years-old, with graying hair, wearing a long sleeve shirt (or sweatshirt) that said “Kitty Hawk” on it. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Palmyra Borough Police at 717-838-8189.