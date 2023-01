Police Searching For Missing Man

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are searching for a missing man. 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh of Red Lion left his home last Friday night was seen January 14 in Colerain Township, Lancaster County. He was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta, white in color, with PA registration LFZ-8544. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011.