Police Search For Two Female Fraudsters

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are seeking the public’s help in identifying two women who passed a forged check at the Ephrata National Bank at 361 West Main Street in Leola on July 18. The two are suspects in similar incidents at several different Ephrata National Bank locations in excess of $10,000. Pictures of the women and the vehicle they were in were released by police. One was wearing hospital scrubs with printed images of the Eiffel Tower and dogs on a bench and also appears to have a tattoo on her chest. The second is wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt with “Penn Wood Patriots” and a logo printed on the front which is a school in Delaware County. The vehicle appears to be a late model silver Nissan Kicks with the displayed PA registration plate reported stolen. Anyone who may be familiar with the suspects or has any information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.