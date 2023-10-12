Police Search For Missing York County Man

YORK COUNTY – State Police are searching for a missing York County man. 32-year-old Anthony “Tony” Devitz of Red Lion was last seen October 10 at 1 p.m. when he was dropped off at his home on N. Main Street in Red Lion by a ride share company. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, brown khakis, and a black golf hat. He currently has a buzz cut. He is not known to drive and usually walks or uses ride share companies for transportation. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011.