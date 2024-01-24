Police Search For Missing Middletown Man

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Middletown, Dauphin County, are searching for a missing man. 44-year-old Nathan Bankes of Middletown is a white male, five foot seven, weighing 155 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Bankes left his home under circumstances which have his family concerned for his well-being. He is driving a dark blue 2010 Nissan Versa with PA registration: MCG-9313. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

