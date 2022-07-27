Police Search For Missing Lebanon County Girl

PALMYRA – Police in Lebanon County are searching for a missing girl. 16-year-old Madelyn Reich was reported missing on Tuesday, July 26 at 5:53 p.m. She was last seen near her residence in the 1st block of North Grant Street in Palmyra. Madelyn is described as being a white female with brown, shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’6″ in height with a thin build and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, multi-colored swim shorts, and black Crocs. A photo of her has been released. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Palmyra Borough Police at 717-838-8189.