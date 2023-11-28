Police Search For “Cigarette Porch Prowler”

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, PA – The Lower Windsor Township Police Department is seeking to identify a “Cigarette Porch Prowler.” On two separate occasions, an unknown male walked onto the property owners porch in the 1800 block of Craley Road. On the first occasion, he knocked on the door then helped himself to smoked cigarette butts from the ash tray, then decided to take the ash tray and walk off the porch. On the next occasion, this male takes some of the butts, plus helps himself to 2-3 unsmoked cigarettes from the opened pack, then walks off the porch. The male was later seen walking west on Craley Road towards Windsor Township. LWTPD would like residents in the area of the 1800 block of Craley Road to check your home camera systems for any suspicious activity. If you have any information on who this may be or have seen this person, please call the Lower Windsor Township Police Department at a non-emergency, business phone at 717-244-8055.