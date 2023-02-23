Police Pursuit Nabs Three Suspects/Fourth Sought

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County arrested three people and are searching for a fourth after a stolen vehicle pursuit that happened Sunday, Feb. 19 around 10:50 p.m. in Mount Joy Township. Officers in a patrol vehicle with an automated license plate reader were alerted that a vehicle was stolen during an armed carjacking in Reading. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled. The pursuit went through Mount Joy and Rapho Townships. Police deployed spike strips to cause the vehicle to stop at the intersection of Elizabethtown and Meadow View Roads. Four occupants fled on foot. Three were taken into custody after a foot chase. Two discarded loaded handguns, one which was reported stolen. 18-year-old Dante Ashford, 18-year-old Eric Hammond, both of Lancaster, and a 17-year-old male are facing multiple charges. A fourth was not apprehended. Anyone with information on the fourth person is asked to contact Northwest Regional Police at 717-367-8481.