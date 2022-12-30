Police Officer Involved In Accident

SWATARA TWP. , PA – On December 29, at approximately 10:40PM, Swatara Township Police Officers were responding to assist with a vehicle that was being pursued by the Lower Paxton Township Police Department after an armed carjacking had occurred in Steelton Borough. The suspect vehicle had entered Swatara Township and while Officers were responding to assist with the pursuit, a Swatara Township Police Officer was involved in an accident with another vehicle. The Officer and driver of the other vehicle were both injured as a result of this accident and transported to an area hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The Pennsylvania State Police responded and are conducting the accident investigation.