Police Nab 5 In Hempfield Disturbance

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police responded yesterday afternoon to a large disturbance at Lancaster County’s Hempfield High School. Authorities transported 5 juvenile males who were involved in a fight from the high school to the police station. All parties involved have been identified and there is no public threat. The incident continues to be under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police Officer Brennan Stamm at 717-898-3103.