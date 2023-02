Police Keep Watch Over Super Bowl Weekend

HARRISBURG – With the Super Bowl on Sunday, PA State Police are reminding football fans everywhere that if you’re heading out to a party, make sure you celebrate responsibly and use a designated driver if needed. Lt. Adam Reed says patrols will out in force. Specially trained troopers will be at work identifying impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs on our roads. Violators will face jail time, thousands of dollars in fines, and license suspension.