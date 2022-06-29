Police Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred around 12:13 a.m. on June 25th. East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 500 block of Willow Road and located a Hyundai Santa Fe on its passenger side in a field. A female occupant was found injured at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment. A second person was found deceased. The female was identified as an 18-year-old from Ronks. The deceased is a 16-year-old male of Lancaster. Evidence at the scene determined that the vehicle was northbound when it left the roadway on the east side, just north of the intersection with Forry Road, and then rolled several times. At 1:54 a.m., while still at the crash scene, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 600 block of Aaron Lane. Officers found a 17-year-old male inside a residence deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All three persons are students or recent graduates of Conestoga Valley High School. At this time, police are not releasing the names of the persons due to their age and the pending investigation.