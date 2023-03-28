Police Investigate Lebanon County Hit & Run Crash

PALMYRA – A hit and run accident in Lebanon County is under investigation. It happened on Friday, March 24th at 12:15 a.m. in the 700 block of East Main Street in Palmyra when a grey in color Scion struck the rear of another vehicle. The Scion did not stop after the accident and drove away eastbound on Main Street towards Annville. The driver of the Scion was described as a white female with long blonde hair and wearing glasses. No license plate was displayed on the vehicle; however, it did have an out-of-state temporary registration tag on the back window. Police released photos of the driver and the vehicle which can be seen below. Persons who can identify the driver or knows the location of the vehicle is asked to contact Palmyra Borough Police at 717-838-8189.