Police Incident In Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN – Police in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, responded to an incident late Monday night in the 300 block of N. Hanover Street. Authorities have released little information regarding the incident. N. Hanover Street was closed between Willow Street and Linden Avenue and traffic was rerouted in the area. As of 12:30 a.m. today, the incident has been cleared and roadways are all open again. Elizabethtown Police Chief Ed Cunningham will release more information as soon as it is practical to do so. Elizabethtown Police wish to thank all of the businesses and residents in that area for their cooperation and would like to apologize to the area residents for the disruption to their night.