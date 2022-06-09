Police In Berks County Search For Missing Children

WYOMISSING- Berks County authorities are searching for two missing children. Braelyn King is a 5-year-old black male weighing 61 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Aaliah King is a 4-year-old black female, weighing 47 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say the Kings are with 22-year-old Eden Matthews, a black female, 5’7”, 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Matthews and the Kings are believed to be in a black 2021 Hyundai Tucson bearing Maryland registration 5ER-5844. They were last seen in the area of Delaware Avenue in Wyomissing on June 8 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Police believe the children may be at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Wyomissing Borough Police at 610-375-6102.