Police Impersonator Sought In Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY – State Police in Chester County are searching for a police impersonator. Last Friday, troopers were notified that an impersonator stopped a vehicle on Route 1 in the area of Route 896 in Upper Oxford Township. The vehicle was described as a black Cadillac Escalade. The victim reported that while northbound on Route 1, the vehicle was tailgating for several miles. The suspect activated red & blue emergency lights and a siren to stop the victim’s vehicle. The victim described the light to be a “bubble light” that the suspect placed on top of the roof. The impersonator was described as a heavy-set male, about six foot two, between 40 and 50 years old, black hair, tan complexion, and wearing a police style uniform and badge. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022.