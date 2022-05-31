Police Impersonation Phone Calls

CARROLL TWP., PA – The Carroll Township Police Department has been made aware of residents receiving phone calls from individuals claiming to be with that department. These individuals have been telling people they have outstanding warrants that need to be paid and that you can use gift cards over the phone to pay your fines to avoid jail time or being arrested. This is not their department and they will never call you to request payment for fines over the phone. Should you receive one of these phone calls, please do not entertain them and hang up immediately.