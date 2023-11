Police Hope You Recognize The Person

LITITZ – Police in Lititz, Lancaster County, are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in a picture they released. The pictured individual is seen below. The inquiry is in reference to an attempted theft investigation that occurred on November 8. Anyone with information on the identity of the person can call the Litiz Borough Police at 717-626-6393 or you can email them at Tips@LititzPD.org.