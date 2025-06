Police Cruisers Crash In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Two Lancaster City Police cruisers collided shortly after midnight today. Officers were responding to a burglary in progress when the two cruisers collided at the intersection of Chestnut and Lime Streets in Lancaster. One officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A telephone pole and a traffic signal were damaged in the collision. Police are investigating the incident, but it does not appear that speed was a factor at this time.