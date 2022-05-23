Police Continue Maryland Megabus Crash Investigation

KINGSVILLE, MD – State Police in Maryland continue to investigate a Sunday morning bus crash in which over two dozen people were injured in Baltimore County. Troopers responded to I- 95 South near Kingsville for a report of a bus that overturned. According to a preliminary report, the Megabus was in the right lane of the highway when the driver swerved to avoid striking another vehicle. The driver lost control of the bus, leading to it going off the road and overturning. The bus rolled over near Bradshaw and Raphel Roads. It was carrying 47 people. Twenty-seven people reported injuries with 15 taken to local hospitals for treatment. Neither impaired or distracted driving were factors in the crash. No charges have been filed in this case.