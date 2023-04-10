Police Chief Injured/Woman Killed In Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY – A Sunday morning incident in Chester County injured a police chief and claimed the life of a woman. Honeybrook Borough Police Chief Calvin Wilson stopped a vehicle in the 3700 block of Horseshoe Pike in Honey Brook Township and discovered the driver, 57-year-old John Knecht, Jr. of Honey Brook had an active warrant for his arrest. In an attempt to take him into custody, Knecht resisted and struck the police chief with his vehicle. A passenger with Knecht, identified as 36-year-old Brandie Beiseigel of Honey Brook, was thrown from the vehicle and struck during during Knecht’s flight to avoid apprehension. She sustained severe injuries and was hospitalized, but later died. Chief Wilson suffered moderate injuries and needed hospitalization. Police later found Knecht in Berks County and took him into custody.