Plea Agreement Rejected In Berks County Murder Case

READING (AP) – A judge rejected a plea agreement for a Berks County woman charged with killing her two children, who were found in the basement of their home nearly four years ago. 40-year-old Lisa Snyder sought to plead no contest, but mentally ill to two counts of third-degree murder in the September 2019 deaths of 4-year-old Brinley and 8-year-old Conner. The children were taken off life support and died three days after they were found in the home in Albany Township. Berks County President Judge Theresa Johnson rejected the plea as soon as it was presented to her by a prosecutor and ended the hearing after just a few minutes, shutting down a defense lawyer who tried to interject.