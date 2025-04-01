Plans For Reopening Lancaster County Covered Bridge

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that plans are in the works to reopen the Ashville Road (Route 2006) covered bridge in Little Britain Township, Lancaster County. The bridge, which spans Octoraro Creek at the Chester County line, was closed after being struck and damaged by a vehicle. PennDOT is assessing the damage and working on a temporary repair plan so the bridge can be opened as soon as possible. Permanent repairs are expected to be completed later this year. An update will be issued with details about the temporary repairs. In the meantime, a detour, part of which is in Chester County, is in place using Lloyds Road, Route 272, Route 3016 (Hopewell Road) and Route 3001 (Forge Road).