Plane Headed To Myerstown Crashes in West Virginia

METZ, W. VA (AP) – Authorities say a small plane flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, PA has crashed in northern West Virginia. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine plane went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz. Officials say three people were killed. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Metz is about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh.