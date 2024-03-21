Plan To Boost Mass Transit Aid Passes PA House

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro’s plan to boost funding for public transportation has been approved by PA House. The governor wants the 20% increase for transit systems still trying to recover pre-pandemic ridership numbers and facing a drop-off in federal funds. Under Senate Bill 654, the state would increase the share of state sales tax collections for public transit agencies from 4.4% of receipts to 6.15%. Republicans are critical of the increase saying public transit systems have structural problems that can’t be fixed by more money alone. Democrats say the increase is necessary to keep transit systems from cutting services or increasing fares.