Pitt Gets State Funds Despite Dispute Over Use Of Tissue From Aborted Babies

HARRISBURG (AP) – A dispute about state funding for the University of Pittsburgh over its use of tissue from aborted babies in research is over now that lawmakers approved the annual subsidy. The PA Senate passed it 43 to 7 late Thursday, together with funding for the other three state-related universities – Penn State, Lincoln, and Temple. Pitt is in line to receive $155 million in the current year. House Republicans had sought a provision that would require a university financial officer to submit a sworn statement attesting that their school does not use such tissue in order to get state funding. Together, the schools will receive more than $597 million from the state government.