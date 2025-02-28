Pippy Sworn In As PA Adjutant General

LEBANON COUNTY – PA has a new Adjutant General. Gov. Josh Shapiro has sworn in Brigadier Gen. John Pippy as the 55th Adjutant General of the state and promoted to Major General. Pippy was unanimously confirmed as adjutant general by the PA Senate on Feb. 4. In this capacity, Pippy assumes command of the PA National Guard, the third largest in the country, and is head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs or DMVA. The DMVA provides programs and services to nearly 700,000 veterans, the fifth largest veteran population in the country. Pippy also served in the General Assembly for 16 years, retiring in 2012 from the Senate after serving nine years as a State Senator and seven years in the PA House.