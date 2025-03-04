Pigs Rescued From Barn Blaze

YORK COUNTY – A York County community came together to help rescue over 2,000 pigs from a barn fire. At just after 6:00 Sunday evening, the Eureka Fire Department received reports of a barn fire with a clearly visible smoke column around Rambo Road and Glessick School Road. The Eureka fire crew soon received assistance from additional companies, and they were able to get the fire under control in just about 20 minutes. In addition to extinguishing the blaze, fire crews also worked to evacuate the pigs along with the help of neighbors, as local farmers herded the pigs from the burning barn onto a truck to take the animals safely to a neighboring farm. As of now, no cause of the fire has been concretely named.