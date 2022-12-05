Philly Prosecutor Sues To Stop Lawmakers From Removing Him

HARRISBURG (AP) – Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is asking a state court to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office. Krasner’s lawsuit argues that the impeachment and removal process ended when the Legislature’s two-year session ran out two days earlier. He wants Commonwealth Court to declare that the General Assembly lacks constitutional authority to remove local officials like him — as opposed to state officials. The state House voted on nearly party lines to impeach Krasner on Nov. 16, sending the matter to the state Senate for trial next month. Removal will require support from two-thirds of senators.