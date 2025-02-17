Philly Murder Suspect Nabbed In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A murder suspect was taken into custody in Lancaster County. On Saturday, Feb. 15, authorities became aware that 36-year-old Wascar Del Rosario-Ernestor was wanted out of Philadelphia for murder and received information of his whereabouts. Columbia Police with the assistance of the West Hempfield Township Police conducted a warrant service in the 200 block of Locust Street and located Del Rosario-Ernestor on a rooftop. He was taken into custody without incident. He has been confirmed not to be a U.S. citizen and was issued a detainer by the Department of Homeland Security. Del Rosario-Ernestor has been committed to Lancaster County Prison.