Phillips-Hill Elected Chair Of Bipartisan State Fiscal Oversight Committee

HARRISBURG – Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) was unanimously elected yesterday by her colleagues to serve as the chair of the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee (LBFC) for the 2023-24 session. “This committee provides valuable insight into how taxpayer dollars are being utilized and makes recommendations to the General Assembly on reforms,” Phillips-Hill said. “I am honored for the trust of my colleagues to serve in this capacity.” The LBFC is a bipartisan, bicameral legislative service agency consisting of 12 members of the General Assembly. Committee membership is comprised of six Senators, six Representatives, evenly divided between majority and minority parties in each chamber. The committee conducts studies and makes recommendations aimed at eliminating unnecessary expenditures; promotes economy in the government of the Commonwealth and assures state funds are being expended in accordance with legislative intent and law. Phillips-Hill has been a committee member of the LBFC since 2019.