Philadelphia Lawmaker Running For PA Attorney General

HARRISBURG (AP) – Philadelphia County Rep. Jared Solomon says he’ll run in next year’s election for PA attorney general. The 44-year-old Solomon became the fourth Democrat to join the race for the state’s top law enforcement office. Solomon says he’ll draw on his experience running a neighborhood-improvement group, practicing anti-trust law, and going against political machines. Solomon was first elected to the PA House in 2016. Three other Democrats – former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, former federal prosecutor Joe Kahn, and Keir Bradford-Grey, the former head of Philadelphia’s public defense lawyers – already announced their candidacy. York County District Attorney Dave Sunday announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination.