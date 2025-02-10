Philadelphia Eagles Get The Win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Philadelphia Eagles’ ferocious defense denied Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat. It wasn’t even close. Cooper DeJean got a pick-6 on his 22nd birthday, Josh Sweat tormented Mahomes, and the Eagles routed the Chiefs 40-22 to secure the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship. Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score on a tush push, and Vic Fangio’s defense was so dominant that the Eagles didn’t need much from Saquon Barkley. With Donald Trump becoming the first president in office to attend a Super Bowl, the Eagles outplayed Kansas City in every facet.