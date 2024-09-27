Philadelphia District Attorney Scores Legal Win

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA state lawmakers who tried to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner improperly tried to stretch that process across two different legislative sessions, according to a ruling from the PA Supreme Court. The decision was a victory for Krasner, a Democrat, following his impeachment by the Republican-controlled House in 2022. The House’s seven impeachment articles asserted that Krasner should be removed from office for various reasons, including complaints about his failure to prosecute some minor crimes and enforce bail in some cases. Krasner called his impeachment “pure politics.” A House Republican spokesman declined to say if the GOP caucus will try to take up the impeachment issue again.