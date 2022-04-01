PFI Victory After A “YouTube” Appeal

HARRISBURG – YouTube has reversed its decision to remove a video of the PA Family Institute’s Gubernatorial Candidate Forum. YouTube reinstated the video, emailed a brief apology, and stated they had made a “mistake” in blocking the video. YouTube had notified PFI on Sunday, March 27 that it had removed the entire video of the March 24th forum. No specifics were provided as to why the video was removed – other than stating it somehow violated YouTube’s “misinformation policy.” and had false content regarding the 2020 presidential election even though no questions about the 2020 election were asked. PFI filed an appeal which resulted in YouTube acknowledging their error. PFI President Michael Geer said, “While we are glad that the video has been reinstated, that does not lessen our serious concern that YouTube and other social media platforms have the ability, with the flip of a switch, to turn off access to political speech they don’t like, hereby tilting the scales in our elections and the free flow of ideas crucial to a free and flourishing democratic process.” You can view the entire gubernatorial forum online at pafamily.org/forumlivestream.